Find Your Flavor: A Wine Tasting Adventure

A not so serious wine tasting adventure hosted by J. Scott Cellars's own, ERIC BRAMAN, amateur wine enthusiast and professional wine admirer. Have you heard someone use phrases like "oaky", "tannins", "acidic" or "vegetal"...and had no idea what they were talking about? DON'T WORRY, YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Eric loves to help break down barriers for those new to wine tasting and for those still growing in their understanding of wine. In this event, Eric will guide attendees through the steps of wine tasting, provide sexy catchphrases to sound cool while tasting and lead a series of fun and silly games to keep the air from getting too stuffy. Spit out your gum, grab a friend and get ready for a great time in good company.



Please do not bring outside food to the event, but be prepared to enjoy some delicious small bites provided with your wine.



Tickets, $35/pp. EVENTBRITE or at the winery or call Vicki at 541-232-4225