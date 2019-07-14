 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://18700 SW Hillsboro HWY
All Dates:Jul 14, 2019

Filipino-Inspired Brunch with Chef Jonnah

This will be a fantastic brunch with talented Jonnah, the Executive Sous Chef of Recipe Neighborhood Kitchen in Newberg. We will be enjoying Philipino food, Jonnah's heritage, with Pinot Gris, Rosé and other Raptor Ridge wines. Purchase seats here or give us a call at 503.628.8463. Fee: $50

Raptor Ridge
Raptor Ridge 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
