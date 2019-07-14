Filipino-Inspired Brunch with Chef Jonnah

This will be a fantastic brunch with talented Jonnah, the Executive Sous Chef of Recipe Neighborhood Kitchen in Newberg. We will be enjoying Philipino food, Jonnah's heritage, with Pinot Gris, Rosé and other Raptor Ridge wines. Purchase seats here or give us a call at 503.628.8463. Fee: $50