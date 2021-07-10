Feed Your Soul Bottle Party with Wooden Heart Pizz

Pizza available: 1-7pm | Flights available from 11-5

Purchase a glass or a bottle of wine: 5-7 pm

Live acoustic music from 4-7pm



Enjoy the long summer evening with wood-fired pizza and a bottle of wine in the garden! The Wooden Heart pizza truck will be at the winery from 1pm to 7pm. Order a pizza with a Signature tasting all afternoon, or open up a bottle to share in the evening. Wooden Heart Pizza serves their wood-fired pizza out of a unique 1960’s converted camp trailer, sourcing ingredients from Oregon and hand-making each batch of dough every morning.

