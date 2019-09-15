FEAST PORTLAND - YES TO NEW FRIENDS

We love Oregon Pinot as much as the next casual enthusiast, but there’s a world of Oregon white wines perfect for summer, your cellar, whenever, wherever. And we’re not talking Chardonnay or Pinot Gris. In this session we’ll say yes to new friends and get to know Oregon’s other white wines – from Auxerrois to Viognier, Gewürztraminer to Riesling, and many, many more.

Fee: $55