Location:Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Map:1000 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
Phone: 5038948695
Email:info@feastportland.com
Website:http://https://www.feastportland.com/event/yes-to-new-friends-introducing-oregons-other-white-wines/
All Dates:Sep 15, 2019 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

FEAST PORTLAND - YES TO NEW FRIENDS

We love Oregon Pinot as much as the next casual enthusiast, but there’s a world of Oregon white wines perfect for summer, your cellar, whenever, wherever. And we’re not talking Chardonnay or Pinot Gris. In this session we’ll say yes to new friends and get to know Oregon’s other white wines – from Auxerrois to Viognier, Gewürztraminer to Riesling, and many, many more.

Fee: $55

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

