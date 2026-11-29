Farm & Forage with Susan Sokol Blosser

Join us for a special Farm & Forage during Thanksgiving weekend with Susan Sokol Blosser, Sunday, November 29th.



Spend an afternoon with one of the founding forces behind Sokol Blosser. As co-founder of the winery, Susan Sokol Blosser brought grit and determination to every step of getting Sokol Blosser up and running, back when planting wine grapes in Oregon was still a bold, uncertain idea. Her drive didn’t stop at our property line, either. Susan was among the pioneers who helped shape the Willamette Valley into the world-renowned wine region we know today.



Join Susan for a special Farm & Forage, an afternoon of six seasonal courses crafted from ingredients foraged right here on the Estate, each paired with one of our Estate wines. Along the way, she’ll share stories from the winery’s earliest days, what it took to build something from the ground up, and the determination that carried Sokol Blosser and the Willamette Valley forward. Come hungry, come curious, and leave inspired by one of the people who made Oregon wine what it is.



A few details before you join us:

• Duration: Approximately 2.5–3 hours

• Portion size: The equivalent of a filling lunch

• Dietary accommodations: We kindly ask for no substitutions and are unable to accommodate dietary requests



Please note: A 20% service charge is added to all Farm & Forage experiences at the time of booking. All guests attending Farm & Forage must be 21+.

Fee: $148 per person | $128 per person for Club Members