Fall Winemaker Dinners
Take your seat for a unique and memorable culinary experience as more than twenty Portland-area chefs and Pacific Northwest wineries pair for the Fall Winemaker Dinner series. Chefs prepare a special meal paired with wines hand-selected by the winemakers, who you’ll meet and learn from at the dinner.
Tickets range from $100 - $150 (or $85 for brunch) with a portion of proceeds providing valuable funds to five nonprofits supporting children and families in Oregon and SW Washington: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth, Friends of the Children - Portland, YWCA Clark County & Unity Center for Behavioral Health.
Participating restaurants and wineries + tickets:
www.WinemakerDinnersPDX.com
Fee: $85 - $150
Portland restaurants pair with wineries for memorable culinary experiences benefiting nonprofits