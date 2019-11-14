Location: Various locations Phone: 503-972-0194 Email: info@classicwinesauction.com Website: http://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com All Dates: Nov 12, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Nov 13, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Nov 14, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Nov 16, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm



Fall Winemaker Dinners

Take your seat for a unique and memorable culinary experience as more than twenty Portland-area chefs and Pacific Northwest wineries pair for the Fall Winemaker Dinner series. Chefs prepare a special meal paired with wines hand-selected by the winemakers, who you’ll meet and learn from at the dinner.



Tickets range from $100 - $150 (or $85 for brunch) with a portion of proceeds providing valuable funds to five nonprofits supporting children and families in Oregon and SW Washington: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth, Friends of the Children - Portland, YWCA Clark County & Unity Center for Behavioral Health.



Participating restaurants and wineries + tickets:

www.WinemakerDinnersPDX.com

Fee: $85 - $150