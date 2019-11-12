 Calendar Home
Location:various locations
Map:various locations, various locations, OR 97232
Phone: 503-972-0194
Email:info@classicwinesauction.com
Website:http://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
All Dates:Nov 12, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 13, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 14, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 16, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fall Winemaker Dinners

Take your seat for a unique and memorable culinary experience as more than twenty Portland-area chefs and Pacific Northwest wineries pair for the Fall Winemaker Dinner series. Chefs prepare a special meal paired with wines hand-selected by the winemakers, who you’ll meet and learn from at the dinner.

Tickets range from $100 - $150 (or $85 for brunch) with a portion of proceeds providing valuable funds to five nonprofits supporting children and families in Oregon and SW Washington: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth, Friends of the Children - Portland, YWCA Clark County & Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

Participating restaurants and wineries + tickets:
www.WinemakerDinnersPDX.com

Fee: $85 - $150

Portland restaurants pair with wineries for memorable culinary experiences benefiting nonprofits

various locations
various locations 97232 various locations, various locations, OR 97232
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable