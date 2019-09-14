 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars
Map:12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038521135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://12000 NW Old Wagon Rd
All Dates:Sep 14, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fall Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for an enchanting evening in the winery as we share a six-course meal of locally sourced ingredients paired with eight fantastic wines.

Tickets are $250/couple* which includes 4 wines to take home and enjoy.

*18% gratuity not included

Reserve your spot now: https://squareup.com/store/ChrisJamesCellarsEvents

Menu:
Prost Sparkling 2017
Cheese Board - butterkase, cambozola, dried stone fruit, house crackers
Flatbread - grilled bratwurst, caramelized sweet onion,
Emmentaler fondue, thyme

Pinot Blanc 2018
Summer Arugul - honey balsamic vinaigrette, fromage blanc, hazelnuts, grilled peaches

Chardonnay 2017
Sweet Corn Soup - sweet corn, farm butter, sea salt, street corn confetti

Pinot Noir Artis 2015 & Pinot Noir Reserve 2016
Duck & Mushroom Tartine - pain de campagne, sautéed mushrooms, chèvre, duck breast, pomegranate demi glacé

Malbec 2017 & Dolcetto 2017
Harlem Short Rib - beef short rib, roasting sauce, potato tart, horseradish gremolata

Sauvignon Blanc 2018
Sweet Cream Biscuit - buttermilk sweet cream biscuit, wine glazed stone fruit, creme Anglaise, praline dust

 

