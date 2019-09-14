|Location:
|Chris James Cellars
|Map:
|12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|5038521135
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://12000 NW Old Wagon Rd
|All Dates:
Fall Winemaker's Dinner
Join us for an enchanting evening in the winery as we share a six-course meal of locally sourced ingredients paired with eight fantastic wines.
Tickets are $250/couple* which includes 4 wines to take home and enjoy.
*18% gratuity not included
Reserve your spot now: https://squareup.com/store/ChrisJamesCellarsEvents
Menu:
Prost Sparkling 2017
Cheese Board - butterkase, cambozola, dried stone fruit, house crackers
Flatbread - grilled bratwurst, caramelized sweet onion,
Emmentaler fondue, thyme
Pinot Blanc 2018
Summer Arugul - honey balsamic vinaigrette, fromage blanc, hazelnuts, grilled peaches
Chardonnay 2017
Sweet Corn Soup - sweet corn, farm butter, sea salt, street corn confetti
Pinot Noir Artis 2015 & Pinot Noir Reserve 2016
Duck & Mushroom Tartine - pain de campagne, sautéed mushrooms, chèvre, duck breast, pomegranate demi glacé
Malbec 2017 & Dolcetto 2017
Harlem Short Rib - beef short rib, roasting sauce, potato tart, horseradish gremolata
Sauvignon Blanc 2018
Sweet Cream Biscuit - buttermilk sweet cream biscuit, wine glazed stone fruit, creme Anglaise, praline dust
Join us for an enchanting evening in the winery as we as we share a six-course meal and 8 wines.