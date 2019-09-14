Fall Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for an enchanting evening in the winery as we share a six-course meal of locally sourced ingredients paired with eight fantastic wines.



Tickets are $250/couple* which includes 4 wines to take home and enjoy.



*18% gratuity not included



Reserve your spot now: https://squareup.com/store/ChrisJamesCellarsEvents



Menu:

Prost Sparkling 2017

Cheese Board - butterkase, cambozola, dried stone fruit, house crackers

Flatbread - grilled bratwurst, caramelized sweet onion,

Emmentaler fondue, thyme



Pinot Blanc 2018

Summer Arugul - honey balsamic vinaigrette, fromage blanc, hazelnuts, grilled peaches



Chardonnay 2017

Sweet Corn Soup - sweet corn, farm butter, sea salt, street corn confetti



Pinot Noir Artis 2015 & Pinot Noir Reserve 2016

Duck & Mushroom Tartine - pain de campagne, sautéed mushrooms, chèvre, duck breast, pomegranate demi glacé



Malbec 2017 & Dolcetto 2017

Harlem Short Rib - beef short rib, roasting sauce, potato tart, horseradish gremolata



Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Sweet Cream Biscuit - buttermilk sweet cream biscuit, wine glazed stone fruit, creme Anglaise, praline dust