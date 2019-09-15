|Location:
|Left Coast Estate
|Map:
|4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
|Phone:
|503-831-4916
|Email:
|mitch@leftcoastwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/fall%20wine%20club%20pickup%20party.html
|All Dates:
Fall Wine Club Pickup Party
The Estate will be closed to the public as we host our Fall Wine Club Pickup party for our members. Bob will be doing his annual Pig Roast. We hope to see you there. RSVP with Mitch at mitch@leftcoastwine.com. Fee: $125
Bob will be doing his annual Pig Roast. We hope to see you there.