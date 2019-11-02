Fall Wine Club Pickup & Party

Wine Club Party at Delfino Winery, for Wine Club Members and their guests. Party is from 1-4pm and includes appetizers, wine tasting and live music by Bob & Michelle Hall.



Please order your wines ahead of time and RSVP so we can plan for food. We are always excited to see our Wine Club members again — hope to see you here!!



Interested in joining our Wine Club? Click the link to learn more.

Fee: $10