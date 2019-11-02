 Calendar Home
Location:Delfino Vineyards
Map:3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541-673-7575
Email:info@delfinovineyards.com
All Dates:Nov 2, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Fall Wine Club Pickup & Party

Wine Club Party at Delfino Winery, for Wine Club Members and their guests. Party is from 1-4pm and includes appetizers, wine tasting and live music by Bob & Michelle Hall.

Please order your wines ahead of time and RSVP so we can plan for food. We are always excited to see our Wine Club members again — hope to see you here!!

Interested in joining our Wine Club? Click the link to learn more.

Fee: $10

Delfino Vineyards
Delfino Vineyards 97471 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
