|Location:
|Delfino Vineyards
|Map:
|3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|541-673-7575
|Email:
|info@delfinovineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/fall%20wine%20club%20pickup%20&%20party.html
|All Dates:
Fall Wine Club Pickup & Party
Wine Club Party at Delfino Winery, for Wine Club Members and their guests. Party is from 1-4pm and includes appetizers, wine tasting and live music by Bob & Michelle Hall.
Please order your wines ahead of time and RSVP so we can plan for food. We are always excited to see our Wine Club members again — hope to see you here!!
Interested in joining our Wine Club? Click the link to learn more.
Fee: $10
Wine Club Party at Delfino Winery, for Wine Club Members and their guests. Party is from 1-4pm and i