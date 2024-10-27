 Calendar Home
Location:AVP Wine Collective
Map:6433 SE Lake Rd, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Phone: 503-908-4372
Email:services@avp.wine
Website:http://www.avpwinecollective.com
All Dates:Oct 27, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Fall Tasting Event

Join us for our fall tasting event and meet the wineries making wine at AVP — Jackalope Wine Cellars, Flipturn Cellars, Gonzales Wine Company, Libertine Wines, Mijita Wine Co., Little Crow Vineyard, Golden Cluster, Vorel Wine, Augustina Cellars, Statera Cellars, Corcilla Cellars and Monica M Wines.

​Tickets are $15 at the door and include all tastes as well as a charcuterie cone. Our wineries will also be selling wine for you to take home.

How to find us: 6433 SE Lake Rd, Portland, OR 97222

Once you've entered the main gate, curve around the building to your right and follow the signs to AVP Wine Collective.

 

Fee: $15

AVP Wine Collective
AVP Wine Collective 97222 6433 SE Lake Rd, Milwaukie, OR 97222
