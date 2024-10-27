|Location:
|AVP Wine Collective
|Map:
|6433 SE Lake Rd, Milwaukie, OR 97222
|Phone:
|503-908-4372
|Email:
|services@avp.wine
|Website:
|http://www.avpwinecollective.com
|All Dates:
Fall Tasting Event
Join us for our fall tasting event and meet the wineries making wine at AVP — Jackalope Wine Cellars, Flipturn Cellars, Gonzales Wine Company, Libertine Wines, Mijita Wine Co., Little Crow Vineyard, Golden Cluster, Vorel Wine, Augustina Cellars, Statera Cellars, Corcilla Cellars and Monica M Wines.
Tickets are $15 at the door and include all tastes as well as a charcuterie cone. Our wineries will also be selling wine for you to take home.
How to find us: 6433 SE Lake Rd, Portland, OR 97222
Once you've entered the main gate, curve around the building to your right and follow the signs to AVP Wine Collective.
Fee: $15
