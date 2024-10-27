Fall Tasting Event

Join us for our fall tasting event and meet the wineries making wine at AVP — Jackalope Wine Cellars, Flipturn Cellars, Gonzales Wine Company, Libertine Wines, Mijita Wine Co., Little Crow Vineyard, Golden Cluster, Vorel Wine, Augustina Cellars, Statera Cellars, Corcilla Cellars and Monica M Wines.



​Tickets are $15 at the door and include all tastes as well as a charcuterie cone. Our wineries will also be selling wine for you to take home.



How to find us: 6433 SE Lake Rd, Portland, OR 97222



Once you've entered the main gate, curve around the building to your right and follow the signs to AVP Wine Collective.

Fee: $15