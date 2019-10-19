Fall Release Party

You are invited to join us for our semiannual Cellar Door Wine Club Pick-Up Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines.



Wine Release:



2017 Pinot Blanc Reserve

2017 Pinot Noir Block 10

2017 Pinot Noir Block 9 Pommard



Not a Cellar Door Club Member? That is okay. You are invited to join the party as well!



Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Complimentary tastings for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests, $15 tasting fee for non-club members.