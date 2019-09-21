|Location:
|Utopia Vineyards
|Map:
|17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5036871671
|Email:
|info@utopiawine.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/fall-release-party.html
|All Dates:
Fall Release Party
Fall is a beautiful time of year to enjoy the valley. For our Fall Release Party 2019 visitors can be among the first to enjoy our newly released wines, which can only be found by visiting the vineyard and tasting room here on Ribbon Ridge. As a special treat we will be pouring our New 2016 Rogue Valley Cabernet Sauvignon along with an assortment of newly released Estate wines.
Fall is a beautiful time of year to enjoy the valley. For our Fall Release Party 2019 visitors can b