Fall Market

Kick off the holiday season! Abbey Road Farm is hosting the Barn Swallow Artists collective for a Fall artisan market. Over 20 local artists and makers will be on hand in the historic, newly-renovated Abbey Road Farm equestrian barn. Come spend the afternoon in a festive holiday setting! Taste lovely wines, enjoy a bite to eat, meet the local talent, and shop for beautiful and unique items handmade by Willamette Valley artists. Entrance to the market is free. Saturday, Nov 16, and Sunday Nov 17. 11am to 5pm both days.