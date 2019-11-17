Fall Makers Market

Abbey Road Farm and Barn Swallow Artists have partnered to create the Fall Makers Market, a holiday shopping experience featuring 20+ local artists and makers. Enjoy the day in the beautifully renovated Abbey Road Farm equestrian barn, and sip wonderful wines while you shop from some of the most uniquely talented artisans in the Willamette Valley. Get a start on that holiday shopping list! Join us for a fun and festive way to kick off the holiday season!