|Location:
|Branch Point Distillery
|Map:
|15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|503.915.2130
|Email:
|taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/event/322815/fall-hands-on-cocktail-class
|All Dates:
Fall Hands-on Cocktail Class
Craft up some delicious Fall cocktails with a hand-on cocktail class presented by Bit by a Fox Speakeasy. They have crafted new and interesting ways to enjoy your favorite Branch Point Whiskeys in a cocktail. Get ready for seasonal cocktails, that you'll want to make at home all year long. Each couple will receive a charcuterie board and craft four unique cocktails during the class.
Only 20 tickets available!