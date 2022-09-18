Fall Hands-on Cocktail Class

Craft up some delicious Fall cocktails with a hand-on cocktail class presented by Bit by a Fox Speakeasy. They have crafted new and interesting ways to enjoy your favorite Branch Point Whiskeys in a cocktail. Get ready for seasonal cocktails, that you'll want to make at home all year long. Each couple will receive a charcuterie board and craft four unique cocktails during the class.



Only 20 tickets available!