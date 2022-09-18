 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503.915.2130
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/event/322815/fall-hands-on-cocktail-class
All Dates:Sep 18, 2022 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Fall Hands-on Cocktail Class

Craft up some delicious Fall cocktails with a hand-on cocktail class presented by Bit by a Fox Speakeasy. They have crafted new and interesting ways to enjoy your favorite Branch Point Whiskeys in a cocktail. Get ready for seasonal cocktails, that you'll want to make at home all year long. Each couple will receive a charcuterie board and craft four unique cocktails during the class.

Only 20 tickets available!

Branch Point Distillery
Branch Point Distillery 15800 15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
