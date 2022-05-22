 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503.560.8266
Email:reservations@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://https://fairsingvineyard.com/events
All Dates:May 22, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm A rain or shine event

Fairsing Vineyard Tour & Wine Flight

Enjoy the sights, sounds, and aromas of springtime among the vines at Fairsing Vineyard.

Reserve our vineyard tour experience and enjoy our current release flight, panoramic views, and an education stroll through the vineyard

Vineyard Tour offered at Noon Sunday, May 22.

• A rain or shine event, this 90 minute guided experience includes like hiking and some inclines

• Vineyard Walk $50 per Guest, $40 for current Wine Club members. No shared tastings available

• The Vineyard Walk experience is not compatible for strollers or pets

• Appropriate footwear recommended

 

Fee: $50 Guests / $40 Club & includes wine flight

A guided tour of Fairsing Vineyard with wine flight

Fairsing Vineyard
