Fairsing Vineyard Tour & Wine Flight

Enjoy the sights, sounds, and aromas of springtime among the vines at Fairsing Vineyard.



Reserve our vineyard tour experience and enjoy our current release flight, panoramic views, and an education stroll through the vineyard



Vineyard Tour offered at Noon Sunday, May 22.



• A rain or shine event, this 90 minute guided experience includes like hiking and some inclines



• Vineyard Walk $50 per Guest, $40 for current Wine Club members. No shared tastings available



• The Vineyard Walk experience is not compatible for strollers or pets



• Appropriate footwear recommended

