|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|5038644592
|Email:
|cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://wintershillwine.orderport.net/merchandise/Event-Tickets
|All Dates:
Facets of Winter’s Hill: A Co-Op Festival
August 10-11, 2019
We offer our cellar to several small wine producers and sell some of our grapes to others. This August we are hosting a Co-op wine tasting festival to showcase these producers. This is a wonderful opportunity to sample and purchase wines from these amazing winemakers that are part of the family here at Winter’s Hill Estate. Each winery will be pouring 3 wines. We will have food being served all day from Red Hills Market.
Wineries:
Carabella
Iris Vineyards
Lundeen Wines
Lytle-Barnett-Vintage Méthode Champenoise
Mellen Meyer Sparkling Wine
Winter’s Hill Estate
Tickets: $40-all inclusive
Wine Club Members: $30-all inclusive
