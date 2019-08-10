 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038644592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:http://https://wintershillwine.orderport.net/merchandise/Event-Tickets
All Dates:Aug 10, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

Facets of Winter’s Hill: A Co-Op Festival

August 10-11, 2019

We offer our cellar to several small wine producers and sell some of our grapes to others. This August we are hosting a Co-op wine tasting festival to showcase these producers. This is a wonderful opportunity to sample and purchase wines from these amazing winemakers that are part of the family here at Winter’s Hill Estate. Each winery will be pouring 3 wines. We will have food being served all day from Red Hills Market.

Wineries:

Carabella
Iris Vineyards
Lundeen Wines
Lytle-Barnett-Vintage Méthode Champenoise
Mellen Meyer Sparkling Wine
Winter’s Hill Estate

Tickets: $40-all inclusive
Wine Club Members: $30-all inclusive

Co-op wine tasting festival with food from Red Hills Market.

Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable