Facets of Winter’s Hill: A Co-Op Festival

August 10-11, 2019



We offer our cellar to several small wine producers and sell some of our grapes to others. This August we are hosting a Co-op wine tasting festival to showcase these producers. This is a wonderful opportunity to sample and purchase wines from these amazing winemakers that are part of the family here at Winter’s Hill Estate. Each winery will be pouring 3 wines. We will have food being served all day from Red Hills Market.



Wineries:



Carabella

Iris Vineyards

Lundeen Wines

Lytle-Barnett-Vintage Méthode Champenoise

Mellen Meyer Sparkling Wine

Winter’s Hill Estate



Tickets: $40-all inclusive

Wine Club Members: $30-all inclusive