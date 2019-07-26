 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Jul 26, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Extended Hours - Fridays in July

Join Fairsing Vineyard for Extended Hours Friday July 5, 12 and 26. Enjoy gourmet s’mores, glass pours and bottle purchases between 5-8 pm.

An after hours event, guests are welcome to pack a picnic and savor our estate wines and majestic views as evening descends across the valley.

No outside beverages please.
Picnic tables fill quickly. Reservations recommended. Contact our tasting room for details 503.560.8266

S'mores, picnic, glass pours and bottle purchases after hours at Fairsing

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
