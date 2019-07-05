Extended Hours - Fridays in July

Join Fairsing Vineyard for Extended Hours Fridays in July and enjoy gourmet s’mores, glass pours and bottle purchases between 5-8 pm.



An after hours event, guests are welcome to pack a picnic and enjoy our estate wines and majestic views as evening descends across the valley.



No outside beverages please.



Picnic tables fill quickly. Reservations recommended. Contact our tasting room for details 503.560.8266