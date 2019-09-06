|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-560-8266
|Email:
|events@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Et Fille Anniversary Wine Dinner
Enjoy an anniversary celebration with Et Fille Winemaker, Jessica Mozeiko and Fairsing Vineyard owners, Mary Ann and Mike McNally Friday, September 6 beginning at 6:30 pm.
Fairsing is honored to host this five-course winemaker dinner featuring Et Fille and Fairsing wines from across the vineyard in celebration of our ten years of collaboration.
Guests to enjoy a brief, guided walk through the vineyard before the seated dinner.
Reservations required and seating is limited. $120 per Guest. Contact the Fairsing Vineyard tasting room to secure reservations via 503.560.8266 or email events@fairsingvineyard.com
