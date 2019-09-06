 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Sep 6, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Et Fille Anniversary Wine Dinner

Enjoy an anniversary celebration with Et Fille Winemaker, Jessica Mozeiko and Fairsing Vineyard owners, Mary Ann and Mike McNally Friday, September 6 beginning at 6:30 pm.

Fairsing is honored to host this five-course winemaker dinner featuring Et Fille and Fairsing wines from across the vineyard in celebration of our ten years of collaboration.

Guests to enjoy a brief, guided walk through the vineyard before the seated dinner.

Reservations required and seating is limited. $120 per Guest. Contact the Fairsing Vineyard tasting room to secure reservations via 503.560.8266 or email events@fairsingvineyard.com

 

Celebrate ten years of collaboration with Et Fille & Fairsing Vineyard Friday, Sept 6 at 6:30 pm

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable