Et Fille Anniversary Wine Dinner

Enjoy an anniversary celebration with Et Fille Winemaker, Jessica Mozeiko and Fairsing Vineyard owners, Mary Ann and Mike McNally Friday, September 6 beginning at 6:30 pm.



Fairsing is honored to host this five-course winemaker dinner featuring Et Fille and Fairsing wines from across the vineyard in celebration of our ten years of collaboration.



Guests to enjoy a brief, guided walk through the vineyard before the seated dinner.



Reservations required and seating is limited. $120 per Guest. Contact the Fairsing Vineyard tasting room to secure reservations via 503.560.8266 or email events@fairsingvineyard.com