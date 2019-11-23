 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: (503)623-2405
Email:events@eolahillswinecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-succulents-and-essential-oils-tickets-79628552143
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Essential Oil Succulent Planter Workshop

Do you love succulents? Do you love fresh smelling spaces, wine and wellness?

Come join us for a glass of wine and a fun afternoon as you learn to create a beautiful succulent planter and listen about how essential oils can turn it into a natural diffuser – with health benefits!

No experience is needed for this fantastic workshop! Jodie Hoogendam of Young Living Essential Oils will walk you step-by-step through creating this gorgeous planter.

Grab a glass of wine, then head to the crafting tables to plant your own!

 

Fee: $20

Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
