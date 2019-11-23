|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
|(503)623-2405
|events@eolahillswinecellars.com
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-succulents-and-essential-oils-tickets-79628552143
Essential Oil Succulent Planter Workshop
Do you love succulents? Do you love fresh smelling spaces, wine and wellness?
Come join us for a glass of wine and a fun afternoon as you learn to create a beautiful succulent planter and listen about how essential oils can turn it into a natural diffuser – with health benefits!
No experience is needed for this fantastic workshop! Jodie Hoogendam of Young Living Essential Oils will walk you step-by-step through creating this gorgeous planter.
Grab a glass of wine, then head to the crafting tables to plant your own!
Fee: $20