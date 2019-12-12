|Location:
|Eatery at the Grant House
|Map:
|1101 Officers Row, Vancouver, WA 98661
|Phone:
|503-851-2707
|Email:
|kaci@thegranthouse.us
|Website:
|http://https://eateryatthegranthouse.com/supper-series-wine-dinner/
|All Dates:
Eatery at the Grant House: Wine Dinner
Starting November 1st we will be the featured winery at Eatery at The Grant House in Vancouver, Washington. On December 12th, join our Wine maker Andy, McVay for a wine pairing dinner at Eatery at the Grant House for their Supper Series Dinner featuring our wines.
Email kaci@thegranthouse.us to RSVP