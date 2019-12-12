 Calendar Home
Location:Eatery at the Grant House
Map:1101 Officers Row, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:kaci@thegranthouse.us
Website:http://https://eateryatthegranthouse.com/supper-series-wine-dinner/
All Dates:Dec 12, 2019 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Eatery at the Grant House: Wine Dinner

Starting November 1st we will be the featured winery at Eatery at The Grant House in Vancouver, Washington. On December 12th, join our Wine maker Andy, McVay for a wine pairing dinner at Eatery at the Grant House for their Supper Series Dinner featuring our wines.

Email kaci@thegranthouse.us to RSVP

 

Fee: $75

Eatery at the Grant House
Eatery at the Grant House 98661 1101 Officers Row, Vancouver, WA 98661
