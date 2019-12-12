Eatery at the Grant House: Wine Dinner

Starting November 1st we will be the featured winery at Eatery at The Grant House in Vancouver, Washington. On December 12th, join our Wine maker Andy, McVay for a wine pairing dinner at Eatery at the Grant House for their Supper Series Dinner featuring our wines.



Email kaci@thegranthouse.us to RSVP

Fee: $75