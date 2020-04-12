|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|971-901-2177
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/96035/easter-bottle-hunt-2020
|All Dates:
Easter Bottle Hunt
Wine bottles (empty) will be placed all over the Estate, waiting for you to find it. Each bottle will be numbered for a corresponding prize.
This event starts promptly at noon. Please arrive a few minutes early to get checked in and get a glass of wine.
This event is for ADULTS ONLY, 21 and over. Please leave the children and dogs at home.
Fee: $15
Join us for our annual Easter Bottle hunt on the hill. Great fun, amazing wine and fantastic prizes!