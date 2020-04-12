 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 971-901-2177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/96035/easter-bottle-hunt-2020
All Dates:Apr 12, 2020 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Easter Bottle Hunt

Wine bottles (empty) will be placed all over the Estate, waiting for you to find it. Each bottle will be numbered for a corresponding prize.

This event starts promptly at noon. Please arrive a few minutes early to get checked in and get a glass of wine.


This event is for ADULTS ONLY, 21 and over. Please leave the children and dogs at home.

 

Fee: $15

Join us for our annual Easter Bottle hunt on the hill. Great fun, amazing wine and fantastic prizes!

