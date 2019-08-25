|Location:
|Durant at Red Ridge Farms
|Map:
|5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648502
|Email:
|meg@durantoregon.com
|Website:
|http://5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road
|All Dates:
Durant Second Annual Treasure Hunt
Explore the property while looking for hidden treasures that inspire and delight. Take home the fun with prizes ranging from behind the scenes experiences and commemorative wine glasses, to wine, olive oil, and plants. Map style tickets will be available for $5 each, all weekend long. All ages welcome, one prize per ticket.
Fee: $5
