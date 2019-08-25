 Calendar Home
Location:Durant at Red Ridge Farms
Map:5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648502
Email:meg@durantoregon.com
Website:http://5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road
All Dates:Aug 25, 2019 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Durant Second Annual Treasure Hunt

Explore the property while looking for hidden treasures that inspire and delight. Take home the fun with prizes ranging from behind the scenes experiences and commemorative wine glasses, to wine, olive oil, and plants. Map style tickets will be available for $5 each, all weekend long. All ages welcome, one prize per ticket.

 

Fee: $5

