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Location:Zupan’s Markets Burnside
Map:2340 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
Website:https://www.zupans.com/shop/event-tickets/august-29-durant/
All Dates:Aug 29, 2026 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Durant Olive Oil & Vinegar Tasting

Join Zupan’s Markets at their Burnside location for an afternoon of flavor and discovery with Durant Olive Mill. Led by Durant representative Jeff Rainoldi, this guided tasting will feature a curated selection of estate-milled olive oils, artisan vinegars, wines, and chef-prepared small bites.

Learn how olive oil is produced, what distinguishes exceptional extra virgin olive oil, and how to taste for quality, freshness, and complexity. Through thoughtful pairings, you’ll explore the remarkable relationship between olive oil, vinegar, food, and wine while gaining practical tips you can bring to your own kitchen.

 

Fee: $75

Join Zupan’s Markets at their Burnside location for an afternoon of flavor and discovery with Durant Olive Mill. Led by Durant representative Jeff Rainoldi, this guided tasting will feature a curated selection of estate-milled olive oils, artisan vinegars, wines, and chef-prepared small bites.Learn how olive oil is produced, what distinguishes exceptional extra virgin olive oil, and how to taste ...
Zupan’s Markets Burnside
Zupan’s Markets Burnside 97210 2340 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
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