|Location:
|Balanza Vineyard and Inn
|Map:
|5871 NE Dixon Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-577-8982
|Email:
|info@willfulwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.willfulwine.com/product/DundeeHillsVineyardDinner?pageID=E6B4BD2F-05DF-7486-16BA-B2E34ED187C6&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&&productListName=Events&position=2
|All Dates:
Dundee Hills Dinner w/ Willful Wine
Dine under the stars in the beautifully restored barn at the Balanza Vineyard and Inn. Chef Emma Garewal of the South Store Cafe will present a six course dinner paired with Willful Wines. Visit www.Balanzavineyard.com for details about on site accommodations.
Fee: $120
A 6 course dinner paired with Willful Wine in a beautiful restored barn.