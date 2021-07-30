 Calendar Home
Location:Balanza Vineyard and Inn
Map:5871 NE Dixon Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-577-8982
Email:info@willfulwine.com
Website:http://https://www.willfulwine.com/product/DundeeHillsVineyardDinner?pageID=E6B4BD2F-05DF-7486-16BA-B2E34ED187C6&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&&productListName=Events&position=2
All Dates:Jul 30, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dundee Hills Dinner w/ Willful Wine

Dine under the stars in the beautifully restored barn at the Balanza Vineyard and Inn. Chef Emma Garewal of the South Store Cafe will present a six course dinner paired with Willful Wines. Visit www.Balanzavineyard.com for details about on site accommodations.

 

Fee: $120

A 6 course dinner paired with Willful Wine in a beautiful restored barn.

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

