Drink Pink

Join 29 of the finest Willamette Valley Wineries for a festival in honor of the quintessential summer wine: Rosé! Stroll through our vineyard while being serenaded by the Rae Gordon Band and noshing on food prepared by Crown Paella, Ricky's Tacos, and specially made Rosé sorbet provided by Cream Northwest. Pull out your favorite pink outfit for our Best Dressed Competition and enjoy the wares of 29 profoundly particular, passionate producers of the potable pink that is Rosé.

Fee: $General: $75 Wine Club: $60