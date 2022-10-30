 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@yamhillevents.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/354410/drag-o-ween-brunch
All Dates:Oct 30, 2022 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Drag-O-Ween Brunch

Join us for a Drag-O-Ween celebration and brunch on October 30 at Youngberg Hill.

The Queens are coming back to Youngberg Hill for Halloween! Join Nicole Onoscopy for a special Halloween celebration!

Food purchase is separate, and pre-order is recommended. https://wanderingvine.square.site

Don't forget to bring some extra cash to tip our performers.

*Please note this is a 21 and over event

 

Fee: $25

Join Nicole Onoscopi and her fellow Queens for a spooktacular brunch!

Youngberg Hill Winery
10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

