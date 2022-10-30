Drag-O-Ween Brunch

Join us for a Drag-O-Ween celebration and brunch on October 30 at Youngberg Hill.



The Queens are coming back to Youngberg Hill for Halloween! Join Nicole Onoscopy for a special Halloween celebration!



Food purchase is separate, and pre-order is recommended. https://wanderingvine.square.site



Don't forget to bring some extra cash to tip our performers.



*Please note this is a 21 and over event

Fee: $25