|Location:
|The Trees Restaurant
|Map:
|20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd #160, Sherwood, OR 97140
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Double Winemaker Dinner
This is a rare opportunity to share an evening with Lonnie Wright, owner and vintner of The Pines Vineyard and owner and vintner, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie's Estate Winery.
We will be featuring the amazing wines from The Pines Vineyard in the Columbia Gorge. Planted in the late 1800s, this vineyard is known as the oldest vineyard in Oregon.
A five-course meal created by Chef Shannon Johnson of Tree's Restaurant in Sherwood, Oregon will highlight the incredible vineyard and the wines it produces. Boyd and Lonnie have been working together since 1999 and this is the first time they have collaborated on an exciting evening of wines, food and stories! Come enjoy!
MENU
The Pines Old Vine Zinfandel 2020
Bacon-Wrapped Fig stuffed with In House Smoked Mozzarella
and finished with a Balsamic Reduction
Natalie’s Estate Pines Vineyard Merlot 2018
Grilled Shrimp brushed with N.W. BBQ and served on a bed of
Cucumber and Carrot Salad tossed in an Oregon Cherry Vinaigrette
Natalie’s Estate Old Vine Zinfandel 2020
Sicilian Style Angel Hair Pasta with Seared Eggplant, Marinara and Bel Paese Cheese,
served in a Roasted Eggplant bowl
The Pines Syrah 2018
Smoked and Slow Roasted Country Style Pork Ribs served with Creamy Risotto
and finished with an Oregon Plum Glaze
The Pines Rose of Zin 2019
Red Bartlett Pear Poached in Rose of Zin, filled with a Lemon Stilton Cheese
and finished with Spiced Almonds
Details:
Location: Trees - A tranquil eatery in a verdant setting at Hunter's Ridge complex
Date: December 2, 2021
Time: 6pm
Cost: $120 (Five-course dinner with paired wines and gratuity included.)
Reservation:
Double the fun with winemakers from The Pines & Natalie's Estate for a sumptuous meal