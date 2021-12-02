Double Winemaker Dinner

This is a rare opportunity to share an evening with Lonnie Wright, owner and vintner of The Pines Vineyard and owner and vintner, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie's Estate Winery.



We will be featuring the amazing wines from The Pines Vineyard in the Columbia Gorge. Planted in the late 1800s, this vineyard is known as the oldest vineyard in Oregon.



A five-course meal created by Chef Shannon Johnson of Tree's Restaurant in Sherwood, Oregon will highlight the incredible vineyard and the wines it produces. Boyd and Lonnie have been working together since 1999 and this is the first time they have collaborated on an exciting evening of wines, food and stories! Come enjoy!





MENU

The Pines Old Vine Zinfandel 2020

Bacon-Wrapped Fig stuffed with In House Smoked Mozzarella

and finished with a Balsamic Reduction



Natalie’s Estate Pines Vineyard Merlot 2018

Grilled Shrimp brushed with N.W. BBQ and served on a bed of

Cucumber and Carrot Salad tossed in an Oregon Cherry Vinaigrette



Natalie’s Estate Old Vine Zinfandel 2020

Sicilian Style Angel Hair Pasta with Seared Eggplant, Marinara and Bel Paese Cheese,

served in a Roasted Eggplant bowl



The Pines Syrah 2018

Smoked and Slow Roasted Country Style Pork Ribs served with Creamy Risotto

and finished with an Oregon Plum Glaze



The Pines Rose of Zin 2019

Red Bartlett Pear Poached in Rose of Zin, filled with a Lemon Stilton Cheese

and finished with Spiced Almonds



Details:

Location: Trees - A tranquil eatery in a verdant setting at Hunter's Ridge complex

20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd #160, Sherwood, OR 97140

Date: December 2, 2021

Time: 6pm

Cost: $120 (Five-course dinner with paired wines and gratuity included.)

Reservation:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winemakers-dinner-with-the-pines-1852-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-197947956667



Facebook Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/576217133615232

Website - https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/



