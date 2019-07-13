Domaine Trouvère Summer Fête

Did you know that Don & Wendy Lange first explored lands in Southern Oregon before finding their home atop the Willamette Valley’s Dundee Hills in the early 80’s? Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard’s second-label, Domaine Trouvère, became a way for the Lange’s to rediscover clones and varietals sourced from family vineyards in the Rogue and Umpqua Valleys. Join us for a Summer Fête, celebrating our small lot wines and exclusive wine club. Come enjoy a special flight paired with gourmet bites and hear all about the Langes history with rare Oregon varietals.



Interested in attending? Please RSVP by July 6, 2019.



$20 per person

Club Members receive up to four complimentary entries.

Fee: $20