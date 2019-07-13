 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Trouvère
Map:110-A SW 7th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-487-6370
Email:ali@langewinery.com
Website:http://www.domainetrouvere.com
All Dates:Jul 13, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Domaine Trouvère Summer Fête

Did you know that Don & Wendy Lange first explored lands in Southern Oregon before finding their home atop the Willamette Valley’s Dundee Hills in the early 80’s? Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard’s second-label, Domaine Trouvère, became a way for the Lange’s to rediscover clones and varietals sourced from family vineyards in the Rogue and Umpqua Valleys. Join us for a Summer Fête, celebrating our small lot wines and exclusive wine club. Come enjoy a special flight paired with gourmet bites and hear all about the Langes history with rare Oregon varietals.

Interested in attending? Please RSVP by July 6, 2019.

$20 per person
Club Members receive up to four complimentary entries.

 

Fee: $20

Join us for a Summer Fête with a special wine club flight, gourmet bites and live music!

Domaine Trouvère
Domaine Trouvère 97115 110-A SW 7th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable