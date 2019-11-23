Domaine Drouhin Oregon Pre-Thanksgiving Event

We hope you'll be able to join us for our annual Pre-Thanksgiving celebration on Saturday, November 23, from 11am to 3pm. Your entrance fee includes small bites and a tasting of our current release wines. Please email hospitality@domainedrouhin.com or call 503-864-2700 to secure your tickets.



DDO Direct Member Entrance Fee: $20 per person

Non-Members Admission Entrance Fee: $40 per person