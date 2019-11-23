|Location:
|Domaine Drouhin Oregon
|6750 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|5038642700
|hospitality@domainedrouhin.com
|http://https://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/visit-us/event
Domaine Drouhin Oregon Pre-Thanksgiving Event
We hope you'll be able to join us for our annual Pre-Thanksgiving celebration on Saturday, November 23, from 11am to 3pm. Your entrance fee includes small bites and a tasting of our current release wines. Please email hospitality@domainedrouhin.com or call 503-864-2700 to secure your tickets.
DDO Direct Member Entrance Fee: $20 per person
Non-Members Admission Entrance Fee: $40 per person
