Domaine Drouhin Harvest Dinners

We are pleased to announce the dates for our 2019 Harvest dinners with winemaker, Véronique Boss-Drouhin. In addition to spectacular cuisine and exceptional wines, Véronique will share with you firsthand her thoughts about this year's harvest in both Oregon and Burgundy - the ultimate insider's look. The only choice you have to make is if you will join us in the city, or wine country.



Harvest Dinner at Domaine Drouhin Oregon

with Chef Timothy Wastell

October 5th, 2019

$160 per person



Harvest Dinner in the City

at Headwaters at the Heathman

October 10th, 2019

$160 per person



Email ddoclub@domainedrouhin.com or call 503-864-2700 to RSVP.



This is a members-only event. Due to the popularity of these dinners, we ask that you, please only RSVP to one dinner per club membership.