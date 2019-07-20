 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th St., Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/65504/dobbes-summer-fest
All Dates:Jul 20, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dobbes Fest

Join us for our 1st Annual Summer Festival featuring live music, local artisan vendors, food, wine, elite barrel tasting with our winemaker, and cold treats – you don’t want to miss this! Sip wine and tap your toes to music in the cellar from Junebug, Bootleg Jam & Ben Rice, enjoy a glass on our patio, shop from Glassybaby, Little Lavender Farm and more while taking in our beautiful landscape and all things summer!

Ticket price includes a Dobbes logo glass, wine flight and a delightful treat! Gift with purchase and special wine offers too! Each club membership receives 2 Complimentary Admissions – be sure to log in with the email associated with your membership to receive your benefits. **Gold Club memberships receive 4 Complimentary Admissions.

Guest Passes are $25
Wine by the glass and fresh, local seasonal fare will be available for purchase!

Join us for our 1st Annual Summer Festival!

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th St., Dundee, Oregon 97115
July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable