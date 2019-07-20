|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St., Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/65504/dobbes-summer-fest
|All Dates:
Dobbes Fest
Join us for our 1st Annual Summer Festival featuring live music, local artisan vendors, food, wine, elite barrel tasting with our winemaker, and cold treats – you don’t want to miss this! Sip wine and tap your toes to music in the cellar from Junebug, Bootleg Jam & Ben Rice, enjoy a glass on our patio, shop from Glassybaby, Little Lavender Farm and more while taking in our beautiful landscape and all things summer!
Ticket price includes a Dobbes logo glass, wine flight and a delightful treat! Gift with purchase and special wine offers too! Each club membership receives 2 Complimentary Admissions – be sure to log in with the email associated with your membership to receive your benefits. **Gold Club memberships receive 4 Complimentary Admissions.
Guest Passes are $25
Wine by the glass and fresh, local seasonal fare will be available for purchase!
Join us for our 1st Annual Summer Festival!