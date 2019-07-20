Dobbes Fest

Join us for our 1st Annual Summer Festival featuring live music, local artisan vendors, food, wine, elite barrel tasting with our winemaker, and cold treats – you don’t want to miss this! Sip wine and tap your toes to music in the cellar from Junebug, Bootleg Jam & Ben Rice, enjoy a glass on our patio, shop from Glassybaby, Little Lavender Farm and more while taking in our beautiful landscape and all things summer!



Ticket price includes a Dobbes logo glass, wine flight and a delightful treat! Gift with purchase and special wine offers too! Each club membership receives 2 Complimentary Admissions – be sure to log in with the email associated with your membership to receive your benefits. **Gold Club memberships receive 4 Complimentary Admissions.



Guest Passes are $25

Wine by the glass and fresh, local seasonal fare will be available for purchase!