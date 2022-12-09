 Calendar Home
Location:EcoTrust Building
Map:907 NW Irving St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 503-461-6216x118
Email:concierge@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/365865/20th-anniversary-party?_ga=2.243759301.1112571949.1667236345-244812417.1666807089&_gac=1.47263061.1667325802.CjwKCAjwh4ObBhAzEiwAHzZYUy8bU9xOtpev3Hrn0MTSLbmQ8M2PCELXsLlXVBAheOawHLzWgca4SBoCz7kQAvD_BwE&_gl=1*jmatvv*_ga*MjQ0ODEyNDE3LjE2NjY4MDcwODk.*_ga_TMDR2ZBWCB*MTY2NzMyOTIzNi45LjEuMTY2NzMzMDY3NS4wLjAuMA..
All Dates:Dec 9, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Dobbes Family Estate 20th Anniversary Celebration

With two decades in the books, we’re raising a toast to our 20th Anniversary!

Join us for a celebratory night in downtown Portland at the EcoTrust Building for exclusive new and library wines, bubbles, hors d'oeuvres, a local live jazz band, hot cocoa bar, and special wine offers!

We’re also releasing the *NEW* inaugural Dichotomie Pinot Noir & Syrah Blend, where you'll be able to purchase futures of this limited-edition.

To the next 20 years!


Limited offer early bird pricing $95 per ticket, regularly $105

 

Fee: $Limited Offer Early Bird Pricing $95

