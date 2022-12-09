Dobbes Family Estate 20th Anniversary Celebration

With two decades in the books, we’re raising a toast to our 20th Anniversary!



Join us for a celebratory night in downtown Portland at the EcoTrust Building for exclusive new and library wines, bubbles, hors d'oeuvres, a local live jazz band, hot cocoa bar, and special wine offers!



We’re also releasing the *NEW* inaugural Dichotomie Pinot Noir & Syrah Blend, where you'll be able to purchase futures of this limited-edition.



To the next 20 years!





Limited offer early bird pricing $95 per ticket, regularly $105

Fee: $Limited Offer Early Bird Pricing $95