Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Or 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
All Dates:Feb 8, 2020 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

DIY Sign Making Class

Join us at the beautiful Chateau Bianca Winery in Dallas OR for a fun and easy DIY class for all you pet owners/lovers out there!

Mrs. E from Impawsible pet portraits will guide you through a fun, step by step DIY class where each guest will be making a wooden sign ( approx. 30 inches long ) with lettering and cat or dog pawprints. We will have several colors to chose from so each sign is totally customizable! While you’re being crafty you can enjoy (1) glass of wine that is included in the price of your ticket!
All materials are included in the ticket price! Just bring your own fun self!

 

Fee: $30

