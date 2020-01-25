Discovering the Cellar with Wayne Bailey

The youth of barrel samples gives you a window to the future wine. This rare opportunity gives you an idea of what it means to be a winemaker: the wine is in an unresolved state, and a bit of sleuthing is necessary. You’ll experience an in-depth knowledge of how the wines play in its selected barrel. Sampling wines from the barrels, you’ll begin to see part of the overall process in the Cellar.



Nibbles will be provided.



Reservations are required. Tickets on sale now through January 19.



This event begins promptly at 1 pm.



We will meet at the Cellar – 829 5th St, Suite 700, McMinnville, OR 97128.

Fee: $40