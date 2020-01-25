 Calendar Home
Location:The Cellar - Granary District
Map:829 5th St, Suite 700, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
All Dates:Jan 25, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Discovering the Cellar with Wayne Bailey

The youth of barrel samples gives you a window to the future wine. This rare opportunity gives you an idea of what it means to be a winemaker: the wine is in an unresolved state, and a bit of sleuthing is necessary. You’ll experience an in-depth knowledge of how the wines play in its selected barrel. Sampling wines from the barrels, you’ll begin to see part of the overall process in the Cellar.

Nibbles will be provided.

Reservations are required. Tickets on sale now through January 19.

This event begins promptly at 1 pm.

We will meet at the Cellar – 829 5th St, Suite 700, McMinnville, OR 97128.

 

Fee: $40

Get a glimpse of the next vintage from Youngberg Hill Wines.

