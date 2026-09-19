Dinners in the Garden

An Evening of Seasonal Food, Fine Wine & Farmstead Hospitality

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the farm with our Dinners in the Garden series—a celebration of seasonal ingredients, shared meals, and the vibrant community that gathers around the table.



Gates open at 5:30 PM, allowing you time to stroll the grounds, visit with the animals, and enjoy a welcome bite alongside a glass of our house-made sangria. Dinner begins promptly at 6:00 PM.



You’ll enjoy a four-course, family-style meal thoughtfully prepared by our team of chefs, highlighting ingredients harvested straight from our garden and neighboring farms. Enhance your experience with a curated wine pairing by Jean, or explore our Wine Barn and select a bottle from our handpicked list.



Dine alongside friends, family, and neighbors while the sun sets over the fields, and experience the warmth, flavor, and connection that only a true farm dinner can offer.