Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/event/dinner-with-friends-guillen-family-wines/?instance_id=926
All Dates:Jan 25, 2020 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Dinner With Friends | Guillén Family Wines

Reception plus a 3 Course Dinner paired with wines from Winderlea Vineyard & Winery and Guillén Family Wines will be hosted by winegrowers Donna and Bill of Winderlea and proprietor Yulianna Guillén of Guillén Family Wines. 

 

Fee: $85

The best way to get through the long winter nights is sharing “dinner with friends.”

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
