 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/event/dinner-with-friends-elevee-winegrowers/?instance_id=927
All Dates:Mar 28, 2020 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Dinner With Friends | Élevée

We hope you’ll join us to share in the revelry. Reception plus a 3 Course Dinner paired with wines from Winderlea Vineyard & Winery and Élevée Winegrowers will be hosted by winegrowers Donna and Bill of Winderlea and France and Tom Fitzpatrick of Élevée.

 

Fee: $85

The best way to enjoy winter nights is sharing “dinner with friends.”

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Winderlea Vineyard and Winery 97115 8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable