All Dates:Dec 7, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dinner in the Field

Join us December 7th in our wine cellar for our Dinner in the Field experience. We are partnering with Green Field Bison Ranch for this event, a sustainably managed and beautiful bison ranch located in Dallas, Oregon that is committed to not only providing healthy, hormone-free, steroid-free, and antibiotic-free meat, but also to protecting natural resources for future generations in the process. You’ll dine at long community tables amidst the barrels, the scent of wine drifting in the air, tantalizing your every taste bud. As you sip away on Dobbes’ award-winning wines, you’ll linger over good conversation, great company, and seven courses crafted to pair perfectly with the wines and the season. As you relax into the hum of the evening, winemaker Andy McVay will share secrets from the vine, and Chef-Owner Pascal Chureau with his own titillating industry secrets.

 

Fee: $100

