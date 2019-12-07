Dinner in the Field

Join us December 7th in our wine cellar for our Dinner in the Field experience. We are partnering with Green Field Bison Ranch for this event, a sustainably managed and beautiful bison ranch located in Dallas, Oregon that is committed to not only providing healthy, hormone-free, steroid-free, and antibiotic-free meat, but also to protecting natural resources for future generations in the process. You’ll dine at long community tables amidst the barrels, the scent of wine drifting in the air, tantalizing your every taste bud. As you sip away on Dobbes’ award-winning wines, you’ll linger over good conversation, great company, and seven courses crafted to pair perfectly with the wines and the season. As you relax into the hum of the evening, winemaker Andy McVay will share secrets from the vine, and Chef-Owner Pascal Chureau with his own titillating industry secrets.



Price includes 6-7 course served family-style dinner and accompanying wine, tax and gratuity.



Please take note of the following policies before purchasing your tickets:

1. Refunds are not available. You may sell or transfer your tickets to somebody else. Just send us an email with the event and their names.

2. Purchased Tickets are dinner-specific, and can not be transferred to another dinner.

3. Dinner will be held rain or shine. Please bring or wear the appropriate attire.

4. We offer a vegetarian option for the main course only (please check the vegetarian option box at checkout).

5. We may or may not post the menu prior to the event. Each menu is designed specifically for each event and produce is purchased locally and by availability, so we don’t want to promise you anything that might have to change!

Please direct all of your questions to us by email at info@fieldandvineevents.com.



Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-in-the-field-at-dobbes-family-estate-w-green-bison-ranch-tickets-54372643039?aff=efbevent&fbclid=IwAR0HgsZ71hbK-A-BAulZNWgzC6QvwuwSOZWxhPW_K0_1PhYoTxQTYBa56TQ

Fee: $100