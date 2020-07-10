 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/dine-amongst-the-vines-jul-10/
All Dates:Jul 10, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dine Amongst the Vines

A delicious summer bounty prepared by Chef Norma will be served family style and paired with current release and library vintages of wines from our Estate Vineyard.

Dinner will also be paired with live classical music by The Salem String Quartet.

The meal will conclude with s’mores at the fire pit as the sun sets.

Please wear sensible walking shoes for journeying through the vineyard and bring a jacket in case of chilly evening weather.

*Please note that current social distancing guidelines will be followed by having individual tables for each associated group if required during the date of event.

Fee: $150

Join us for an unforgettable dinner in the historical Brooks Estate Vineyard!

