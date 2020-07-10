Dine Amongst the Vines

A delicious summer bounty prepared by Chef Norma will be served family style and paired with current release and library vintages of wines from our Estate Vineyard.



Dinner will also be paired with live classical music by The Salem String Quartet.



The meal will conclude with s’mores at the fire pit as the sun sets.



Please wear sensible walking shoes for journeying through the vineyard and bring a jacket in case of chilly evening weather.



*Please note that current social distancing guidelines will be followed by having individual tables for each associated group if required during the date of event.

Fee: $150