 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove (Park)
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 6, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Gate opens 6pm. Cover fee collected @ gate

Dead Band-special guest Garry Meziere!

Come out on Saturday to rock out with our local GratefulDeead tribute band, The Dead Band featuring Garry Meziere! All you Dead fans will love these musicians that play your favorite GD tunes so mellow out, enjoy a brew or glass of vino, trip out on the trees & stars but be sure to wear shoes as there’s plenty of dust & also bring a jacket/blanket as the grove gets chilly in the evening. No kids, dogs, refunds, outside food or beverages or ice chests! Call for additional information or advance tickets.

 

Fee: $10 per person

This truly will be our final summer music so come out & see the Dead Band!

The Grove (Park)
The Grove (Park) 97304 5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable