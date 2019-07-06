Dead Band-special guest Garry Meziere!

Come out on Saturday to rock out with our local GratefulDeead tribute band, The Dead Band featuring Garry Meziere! All you Dead fans will love these musicians that play your favorite GD tunes so mellow out, enjoy a brew or glass of vino, trip out on the trees & stars but be sure to wear shoes as there’s plenty of dust & also bring a jacket/blanket as the grove gets chilly in the evening. No kids, dogs, refunds, outside food or beverages or ice chests! Call for additional information or advance tickets.

Fee: $10 per person