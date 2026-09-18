Daydream Derby Live on the Sarver Patio

Join us on our scenic Sarver Patio for live music with DAYDREAM DERBY performing an entertaining, high-energy show of semi-acoustic covers with rhythmic groove and shimmering vocal harmonies.



We offer an array of lovely estate wines — crisp whites, refreshing bubbles & bold reds, along with N/A beverages and beer. Charcuterie is always available, and on the weekends, we offer delicious wood-fired pizza!



Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. No reservations required. Cheers!