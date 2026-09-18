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Location:Scenic Sarver Patio
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Sep 18, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Daydream Derby Live on the Sarver Patio

Join us on our scenic Sarver Patio for live music with DAYDREAM DERBY performing an entertaining, high-energy show of semi-acoustic covers with rhythmic groove and shimmering vocal harmonies.

We offer an array of lovely estate wines — crisp whites, refreshing bubbles & bold reds, along with N/A beverages and beer. Charcuterie is always available, and on the weekends, we offer delicious wood-fired pizza!

Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.

We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. No reservations required. Cheers!

Daydream Derby is a high-energy acoustic band playing popular covers.

Scenic Sarver Patio
Scenic Sarver Patio 25600 25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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