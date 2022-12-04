|Location:
|Branch Point Distillery
|Map:
|15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|503.915.2130
|Email:
|taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/event/322818/day-before-repeal-day-hands-on-cocktail-class
|All Dates:
Day before Repeal Day Hands-on Cocktail Class
What better way to celebrate the end of Prohibition, than crafting up some delicious cocktails with a hand-on cocktail class presented by Bit by a Fox Speakeasy. With Speakeasy in their name, you could say they know a thing or two about building a unique cocktail that your friends will be envious of. Each couple will receive a charcuterie board and craft four unique cocktails during the class.
Only 20 tickets available for the last cocktail class of the year!