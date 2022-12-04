 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503.915.2130
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/event/322818/day-before-repeal-day-hands-on-cocktail-class
All Dates:Dec 4, 2022 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Day before Repeal Day Hands-on Cocktail Class

What better way to celebrate the end of Prohibition, than crafting up some delicious cocktails with a hand-on cocktail class presented by Bit by a Fox Speakeasy. With Speakeasy in their name, you could say they know a thing or two about building a unique cocktail that your friends will be envious of. Each couple will receive a charcuterie board and craft four unique cocktails during the class.

Only 20 tickets available for the last cocktail class of the year!

Branch Point Distillery
Branch Point Distillery 15800 15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
