Day before Repeal Day Hands-on Cocktail Class

What better way to celebrate the end of Prohibition, than crafting up some delicious cocktails with a hand-on cocktail class presented by Bit by a Fox Speakeasy. With Speakeasy in their name, you could say they know a thing or two about building a unique cocktail that your friends will be envious of. Each couple will receive a charcuterie board and craft four unique cocktails during the class.



Only 20 tickets available for the last cocktail class of the year!