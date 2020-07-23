DAVID ADELSHEIM & LUIS VARGAS

David is inviting us into his home to join him for a live conversation with Luis Vargas, CEO and Founder of Modern Adventure. The pair will sit down with a couple glasses of wine to discuss David's beginnings as one of the original pioneering families to make wine in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon wine industry today, our recent trip to Burgundy with Modern Adventure, and our upcoming trip together exploring Oregon from the Valley to the Coast. Join David and Luis (virtually) for this wonderful conversation, and let's adventure together!

Thursday, July 23, 2020

4:00 PM 5:00 PM



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-conversation-david-adelsheim-luis-vargas-registration-113809220442

Once you register, you will receive a link to join the discussion on Thursday, July 23rd at 4pm (PDT)