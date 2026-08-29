Dante Zapata Live at Cubanisimo Vineyards

Dante is self-taught singer and guitar player who started learning the language of music around the age of 12. Dante’s love of music is matched only by his passion for family and Oregon wine country. He is asked frequently, “what kind of music do you play?”, a sometimes difficult question to answer. He’s known to play anything from blues to country, jazz to gospel. This acoustic artist eloquently answers, “music for the soul”.