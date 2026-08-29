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Location:Cubanisimo Vineyards
Map:1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: (503) 588-1763
Email:vino@cubanisimovineyards.com
Website:https://cubanisimovineyards.com/event/live-music-dante-zapata/
All Dates:Aug 29, 2026 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Dante Zapata Live at Cubanisimo Vineyards

Dante is self-taught singer and guitar player who started learning the language of music around the age of 12. Dante’s love of music is matched only by his passion for family and Oregon wine country. He is asked frequently, “what kind of music do you play?”, a sometimes difficult question to answer. He’s known to play anything from blues to country, jazz to gospel. This acoustic artist eloquently answers, “music for the soul”.

Live Music by Dante Zapata, amazing wines, beautiful views, snacks by Cutie Charcuterie, and great company! Grab your friends and family and come enjoy the vibes!

Cubanisimo Vineyards
Cubanisimo Vineyards 97304 1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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