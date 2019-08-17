 Calendar Home
Location:Durant Gift Shop & Nursery
Map:5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648502
Email:meg@durantoregon.com
Website:http://5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road
All Dates:Aug 17, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Dahilia Painting Class

A plein air style watercolor painting class for artists of all skill levels. Elaine Luneke, a passionate instructor of the arts, will guide guests through painting vibrant, blooming Dahlia's while surrounded by the stunning landscape. These dramatic flowers begin blooming in midsummer and will be sure to inspire! Summer treats and a complimentary glass of Durant Vineyards estate wine is included in the ticket.

Fee: $50.00

