Dahilia Painting Class

A plein air style watercolor painting class for artists of all skill levels. Elaine Luneke, a passionate instructor of the arts, will guide guests through painting vibrant, blooming Dahlia's while surrounded by the stunning landscape. These dramatic flowers begin blooming in midsummer and will be sure to inspire! Summer treats and a complimentary glass of Durant Vineyards estate wine is included in the ticket.

Fee: $50.00